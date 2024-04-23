Qazaq Air to launch flights from Turkistan to Uzbek Samarkand

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 23. Kazakhstan's Qazaq Air will launch regular international flights from Kazakh Turkistan to Uzbek Samarkand, Trend reports.

According to the company, flights are planned to launch on June 2.

Direct flights between cities will be operated twice a week (Wednesdays and Sundays). Flights will be operated on modern, comfortable De-Havilland Dash 8-Q400 airliners.

The Kazakh low-cost airline FlyArystan is expanding and has announced plans to open a flight on the route Almaty - Namangan - Almaty.

The flights will start in June 2024 and will be operated twice a week - on Mondays and Thursdays.