Kazakhstan signs multiple cooperation agreements with Singapore

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 23. Within the framework of the state visit of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Singapore, six interstate and interdepartmental documents were signed, Trend reports.

The documents signed between Kazakhstan and Singapore are the following:

Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Singapore on economic cooperation;

Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Home Affairs of Singapore;

Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Justice of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Law of Singapore on cooperation in the field of intellectual property rights protection;

Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Justice of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Law of Singapore on legal cooperation;

Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of higher education between the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Education of Singapore;

Agreement between the Kazakhstan Institute of Standardization and Metrology and Enterprise Singapore (ESG) on cooperation in the dissemination and translation of Singapore standards.

Meanwhile, on May 23, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with the President of the Republic of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, during which he noted that this was his first visit to Singapore in more than 20 years.

Tokayev said that Kazakhstan intends to open a new chapter in bilateral cooperation focused on a trust-based political dialogue, as well as dynamic trade and investment ties.