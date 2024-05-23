Kazakhstan, Singapore discuss co-op in various fields

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 23. Kazakhstan and Singapore discussed state-building and the global economy, including digitalization, technology development, artificial intelligence, and human capital, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

During the meeting, the President of Kazakhstan expressed his gratitude to the government of Singapore for organizing the Kazakh-Singapore Business Forum. According to him, this event will serve as a good incentive for Kazakh and Singaporean companies to seek new opportunities in the markets of the two countries.

He also spoke about the comprehensive reforms underway in Kazakhstan aimed at improving the competitiveness of the national economy and creating a comfortable environment for potential investors.

Singapore's deputy prime minister noted that Kazakhstan and Singapore can help expand cooperation between the countries of Central Asia and ASEAN.

The sides talked about further strengthening the partnership through cooperation between government and business structures.

Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a meeting with a Singapore parliamentary delegation led by Speaker Seah Kian Peng, noted that the total volume of Singaporean investments in the economy of Kazakhstan amounted to $1.4 billion.

According to him, there are more than 140 Singaporean companies and joint ventures operating in Kazakhstan.