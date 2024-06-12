Kazakhstan seeks participation of South Korean investors in Alatau City construction

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 12. Kazakhstan is hopeful for active involvement from South Korean investors and development firms in the development of Alatau City, Trend reports.

The country's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made these remarks during the Kazakhstan-Korea Business Forum in Astana.

"We have embarked on the construction of the new smart city, Alatau City, in partnership with Singaporean companies. Its territory falls within a special economic zone. It is envisioned to become a leading international business hub not only for Kazakhstan but also for the entire region," Tokayev said.

In January of this year, by presidential decree, the city of regional significance, Alatau, was established in the Ile district. The government has approved the master plan of the city and adjusted the boundaries of the Ile and Talgar districts and the city of Konaev.

Tokayev also endorsed the decision to expand the territory of the G4 City special economic zone (SEZ) from 30,000 to 96,500 hectares and rename it to SEZ Alatau.