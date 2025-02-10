Kazakhstan's transport minister meets with chairman of Exim Finance's Board of Directors

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 10. Kazakhstan's Minister of Transport Marat Karabaev held meeting with Chairman of the Board of Directors of Exim Finance Salah Ibrahim Al Nasser, Trend reports.

The meeting was a part of efforts to establish investment cooperation in the transport and logistics sector, as well as plans to construct a transport and logistics hub (TLH) in the Akmola region, covering an area of 10,000 square meters, with an estimated investment of around $7.5 million, to be implemented from 2026 to 2028.

During the negotiations, both sides expressed interest in developing the Akmolinsk region as one of the priority areas for the construction of modern TLHs capable of serving both the domestic market and international transit flows.

As a result of the meeting, both parties articulated their commitment to sustaining dynamic collaboration moving forward.



Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel