Kyrgyz president receives credentials from ambassadors of Turkey, Kazakhstan, Germany

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov received credentials from the ambassadors of Germany, Turkey and Kazakhstan, press service of the Kyrgyz president said in a message.

Ambassadors of Germany Monica Iversen, Turkey Сengiz Kamil Firat, and Kazakhstan Karim Kokrekbayev assured the president of their readiness to contribute to deepening friendly relations between their countries and Kyrgyzstan.

"After gaining independence, Kyrgyzstan moved from a planned economy to a market economy. The years of independence were not easy, but our friends came to our aid. During these years, Germany has provided invaluable assistance to Kyrgyzstan. I hope the relations between our countries will move to a new level of cooperation," Jeenbekov told Monica Iversen.

Kyrgyz president added that he will visit Turkey in near future, which is expected to give impetus to bilateral cooperation between the countries.

"During my official visit to Turkey, I will meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and we will discuss cooperation issues on the agenda. I hope the relations between our countries will be further strengthened," Jeenbekov stressed.

In the course of the conversation with Kazakhstan's ambassador Karim Kokrekbaev, Jeenbekov recalled that he briefly visited Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, on an official visit.

"During these visits, we signed important documents, discussed topical issues. I am very pleased with your appointment as ambassador in Kyrgyzstan. I am sure that our relations will only deepen in the future, because there are no closer peoples than the Kyrgyz and the Kazakhs," the Kyrgyz president said.

