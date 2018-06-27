Kyrgyz president stresses need for comprehensive cooperation with Russia

27 June 2018 12:08 (UTC+04:00)

Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Zheenbekov said during his speech in the national parliament on Wednesday he considered it necessary to develop all-embracing cooperation with Russia, TASS reports.

"The development of comprehensive ties with our ally and strategic partner - Russia, with which we are bound by the centuries-long friendship and the common historical destiny, which have been tested by time, remains an invariable priority in the foreign policy," the Kyrgyz president said.

At the same time, Kyrgyzstan is not going to give up cooperation with other states, he noted.

"We have raised cooperation with our closest neighbor, the People’s Republic of China, to the strategic level. Through cooperation with China, it is necessary to achieve the development of the economy and the technological renewal," the Kyrgyz president said, also pledging to develop "bilateral and multilateral relations" with Turkey, Japan, the United States, member states of the European Union and countries of the Arab world.

The Kyrgyz president also said he considered it necessary to actively use the advantages gained by Kyrgyzstan from its accession to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

"As an EAEU member, we should maximally use the possibility of exports to the large market and we will develop the country’s transit and production potential," he noted.

Eurasian integration should also remain "a priority area" for Kyrgyzstan, he said.

Kyrgyzstan also sees the need to step up cooperation among member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) as this policy "pursues the goals of ensuring national security" of Kyrgyzstan, "the inviolability" of its state borders and "the elimination of the threats of terrorism," the Kyrgyz president stressed.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Putin to meet with Trump’s adviser in Kremlin on Wednesday
Russia 14:00
Jeenbekov talks priority directions of Kyrgyzstan's foreign policy
Kyrgyzstan 13:34
Anton Siluanov: Russia's economic growth will reach 2.1% by year end
Russia 12:53
Number of registered Russian companies in Turkey decreases
Economy news 11:28
Russia urges US not to mix politics with Nord Stream-2 project
US 10:20
Hammond tells China that Britain committed to free trade
Europe 09:37
Trump says security panel can protect U.S. technology from China
China 09:35
Poland tests new railway route to China via Azerbaijan
Economy news 09:30
Hammond tells China that Britain committed to free trade
Europe 08:35
Novak says discussed future US-Russia energy cooperation with Perry
Russia 04:52
Iran looks to enhance ties with China, Caspian Sea states – First VP
Politics 26 June 21:03
Russia, Kazakhstan to discuss removal of restrictions on poultry supply
Economy news 26 June 14:25
Russian State Duma speaker proposes joint commission with Azerbaijani parliament
Politics 25 June 20:55
Chairman of Russian State Duma visits Heydar Aliyev Center (PHOTO)
Politics 25 June 19:42
Kyrgyzstan may ban crude oil export
Kyrgyzstan 25 June 18:40
Putin, Erdogan mull joint energy projects
Russia 25 June 18:32
Lavrov, Bolton to meet in Moscow on June 27
Russia 25 June 17:42
China tells France an Airbus deal is still alive
China 25 June 17:38