Heads of Central Asian states support Kyrgyzstan’s idea to reform IFAS

The presidents of Central Asian countries supported the idea of ​​Kyrgyzstan on the need to reform the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS), Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Erlan Abdyldaev said, Kabar news agency reported.

He was commenting on the results of the Summit of the Heads of States-Founders of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS), in which Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov took part as an honored guest.

“Since 2009 we have been talking about the need to reform the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea,” said Abdyldaev. “Today, all the colleagues of our president really supported, having realized the need to take a fresh look at this organization and to reform it deeply.”

“Therefore, the fact that we have frozen our participation, probably, also has pushed to such more resolute actions,” he noted. “I would also like to draw your attention to one detail that, based on the status of an honorary guest of our president, we did not take part in the preparation of the final documents. We paid attention to them, but we did not take part in their preparation and adoption.”

Abdyldaev added that "we say, and our president says this openly: We are for the salvation of the Aral Sea, for this we need to reform the organization. If this reform goes, of course, we will resume our participation."

"A very powerful impetus for reforming this organization was given," Abdyldaev said.

Presidents of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev took part in the Summit of the Heads of State of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.

