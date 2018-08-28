Kyrgyzstan, Iran to co-op in fighting terrorism, cybercrime

28 August 2018 12:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

Trend:

Bishkek city hosted a meeting of Kyrgyz Deputy Interior Minister Kursan Asanov with Iran’s Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Ali Mojtaba Rouzbehani, Kabar news agency reported.

The parties discussed practical steps of signing a draft agreement between the governments of the two countries on cooperation in the sphere of ensuring security, as well as law and order.

As part of the agreement, practical interaction will be carried out on cooperation in the field of countering international terrorism, illicit arms trafficking, cybercrime, etc.

Kursan Asanov thanked the guests for their cooperation and also expressed confidence in the further strengthening of constructive interaction.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
UNIDO invites Uzbekistan to sign agreement on co-op
Uzbekistan 12:33
Deepening of relations between Azerbaijan,Germany especially important for Europe
Politics 11:55
Iran's president answers before parliament, calls for unity to battle problems
Economy news 11:32
Iran forces kill two militants, seize 14 near western border
Iran 00:15
President Jeenbekov: Altai has symbolic significance for Kyrgyz people
Kyrgyzstan 27 August 20:44
Azerbaijan-Iran joint cars to be showcased at int’l exhibition in Moscow
Economy news 27 August 20:28
Latest
Ilham Aliyev allocates funding for construction of road in Shamakhi district
Politics 13:27
ADB: Kazakhstan needs to accelerate structural reforms
Kazakhstan 13:13
Iran’s point-to-point inflation surpasses 24%
Business 13:02
Uzbekistan, Russia intend to create wholesale distribution networks and hubs on border
Uzbekistan 13:01
First Center for Sustainable, Operational Social Security may soon appear in Azerbaijan
Economy news 12:58
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan to hold foreign ministerial political consultations
Uzbekistan 12:58
Corporate sector of Azerbaijan protected from cyber attacks
ICT 12:57
Turkish captains arrested for ramming tourist boats intentionally
Turkey 12:57
Iranian MPs mull impeachment motion against industry minister
Politics 12:55