Kyrgyzstan reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

Kyrgyzstan reported 21 new COVID-19 cases as of April 29 morning, bringing the total number to 729, head of the public health department of the Health Ministry Ainura Akmatova told Wednesday, Trend reports citing Kabar.

She said that among the newly infected 6 are medical workers.

In total, 191 medical workers have contracted the novel coronavirus infection.

Currently, 281 patients are in hospitals in Kyrgyzstan with coronavirus infection.

Akmatova said that 10 patients are in serious condition in hospitals, 4 of them are in intensive care.

She also noted that 21 patients with a previously confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 were discharged from hospitals per day.

In total 437 have been discharged from hospitals throughout the country. Eight have passed away.