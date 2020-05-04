35 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan announced on Monday 35 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number in the country to 830, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Ainura Akmatova, head of the public health department of the Health Ministry, said that there have been 245 patients with coronavirus infection in hospitals in the country.

Akmatova said that 13 patients are in serious condition, and 6 are in intensive care.

She said that among the newly infected, 9 are medical workers.

"In total, 216 cases of coronavirus were registered among medical workers," said Akmatova.

She also noted that 11 patients with a previously confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 were discharged from hospitals per day.

In total, 575 have been discharged from hospitals throughout the country, including 139 medical workers, and 10 have passed away, one of which was a physician.