Kyrgyzstan reports 211 new COVID-19 cases

Kyrgyzstan reported on Sunday 211 new COVID-19 cases, Trend reports citing Kabar.kg.

Deputy Minister of Health Mademin Karataev said at online meeting that the total number of the infected in the country made 41,856.

He also reported 2 deaths from the novel coronavirus over the past day, bringing the death toll to 1,495, while 355 others were cured and discharged from hospitals, increasing the total recoveries to 34,306.