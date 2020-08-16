Kyrgyzstan reports 211 new COVID-19 cases
Kyrgyzstan reported on Sunday 211 new COVID-19 cases, Trend reports citing Kabar.kg.
Deputy Minister of Health Mademin Karataev said at online meeting that the total number of the infected in the country made 41,856.
He also reported 2 deaths from the novel coronavirus over the past day, bringing the death toll to 1,495, while 355 others were cured and discharged from hospitals, increasing the total recoveries to 34,306.
Ambassador Lee Litzenberger Visits Red Crescent Warehouse ahead of Delivery of Hygiene Supplies to 600 Households (PHOTO)
Latest
Citizens willing to return to Azerbaijan in their cars shall contact embassies, Operational Headquarters - Hikmat Hajiyev
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry shows satellite images of new illegal settlement in occupied Kalbajar (PHOTOS)