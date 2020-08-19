Development of Kyrgyzstan's Batken Oblast discussed

Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbay Jeenbekov held Tuesday an online meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of the republic Akram Madumarov, Trend reports citing Kabar.

According to the press service of the president, the sides discussed measures to ensure the country's border security amid coronavirus pandemic and the development of cross-border cooperation, as well as issues of socio-economic development of Batken Oblast.

Deputy PM Madumarov informed about the activities carried out in these directions.

In order to prevent various incidents at the state border sections, local authorities together with law enforcement bodies carry out explanatory works among the population.

Negotiations with Uzbekistani and Tajikistani sides at the level of deputy PMs are planed in the nearest future.

President Jeenbekov noted the importance of intensifying the activity of the intergovernmental commission on delimitation and demarcation of Kyrgyz-Uzbek and Kyrgyz-Tajik borders in the conditions of coronavirus infection pandemic.

The Kyrgyz leader emphasized the special need to provide all possible support to the development of Batken Oblast, whose population lives in difficult conditions.

He noted that despite the budget deficit, the planned financing of all programmes for the development of the oblast will continue in full.