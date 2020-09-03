Elections 2020: Kyrgyzstan allocates KGS 10 mln for organization of voting abroad
KGS 10 million has been allocated to hold parliamentary elections for Kyrgyzstanis abroad, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Akram Madumarov told during a briefing, Trend reports citing Kabar.
He said the money had already been allocated through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic.
"44 polling stations have been opened abroad. A total of 2,464 polling stations will be opened across Kyrgyzstan,” the official added.
The elections to the Jogorku Kenesh (Kyrgyz Parliament) are set for Oct. 4, 2020.
