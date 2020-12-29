Kyrgyzstan’s acting PM, Russian ambassador debate bilateral cooperation

Acting Prime Minister, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov held on Tuesday a meeting with Russian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Nikolay Udovichenko, the press service of the Kyrgyz Government reported, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Acting PM Novikov noted that the current dynamics of contacts in the best way characterizes the strategic level of relations between the two countries.

"First of all, on behalf of the Kyrgyz Government I would like to express gratitude to the Russian side for the timely financial assistance of $20 million to stabilize the budget system. This decision is a confirmation of the agreements reached in this November in Moscow on the gradual resumption of the Russian Federation's assistance to the Kyrgyz Republic. The financial assistance will be directed to support the budget," he said.

The acting head of the government added that a meeting with Co-Chairman of the Kyrgyz-Russian Intergovernmental Commission Artem Novikov resulted in an agreement to prepare a draft Road Map to expand trade, economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.

Novikov handed over the prepared draft version of the Road Map to the Russian side for further consideration and supplementation.

"I believe that 2021 will be the year of continued strengthening of Kyrgyz-Russian relations, the year of new opportunities, including expansion of cooperation with the Russian Federation. The Kyrgyz side is ready to strengthen economic contacts and ties with Russia,” the acting prime minister said.

Nikolay Udovichenko noted the existing high level of bilateral relations.

He stressed the Russian Federation is interested in continuing effective cooperation, and expressed hope the Russian side's improvements on the Road Map will form the basis for mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation, interaction and promotion of humanitarian projects.

On the issue of international charter flights, Artem Novikov expressed a request to consider the possibility of obtaining permission from the Russian Headquarters by Kyrgyz airlines to perform charter flights with bilateral loading of passengers if there are grounds for entry into the Russian Federation and with the mandatory requirements of a certificate of absence of coronavirus infection (PCR test).

During the meeting, the sides discussed current cooperation issues between the two countries, including the activation of railway communication, issues of certification and provision of vaccine against coronavirus infection and further interaction between the relevant agencies of the two countries on the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.

At the end of the meeting, Novikov and Udovichenko exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the New Year holidays.