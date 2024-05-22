Turkmenistan to host CIS Council of Heads of Government Meeting

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 22. Representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan held a meeting with Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Secretary General Sergei Lebedev, who arrived in Ashgabat to discuss preparations for the upcoming meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government, Trend reports.

The parties discussed organizational concerns for the CIS Council of Heads of Government meeting, which is slated for May 24, 2024, in Turkmenistan's capital, Ashgabat.

Furthermore, they stressed the need for successful collaboration within the CIS, examined the schedule of joint events, and discussed the agenda of the next meetings at the highest levels under the auspices of the CIS this year.

Lebedev stressed the importance of Turkmenistan's active involvement in the CIS in strengthening ties between member states, as well as the commonwealth's commitment to developing mutually beneficial relations.

Meanwhile, the development of Turkmenistan's cooperation with the CIS nations keeps gaining regional importance.

The country is actively strengthening economic, political, and cultural ties with other CIS members by participating in various initiatives, such as joint projects in the fields of energy, transport, and trade.