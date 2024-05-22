Hungary to renew National Energy and Climate Plan - UNFCCC delegation head

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Hungary will present a new version of the National Energy and Climate Plan by June 30, 2024, the head of the Hungarian delegation to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Veronika Skolasztika Bagi said during the “COP29: Opportunities and Challenges for Climate Action. European and Regional Perspectives” international workshop at the ADA University in Baku, Trend reports.

"Hungary is currently revising its National Energy and Climate Plan and will present a new version by June 30, 2024," she emphasized.

She outlined the plan's key goals:

• Reducing gross greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50 percent below 1990 levels by 2030.

• Achieving a renewable energy share of at least 29 percent in gross final energy consumption.

• Expanding solar power generation capacity from approximately 500 MW to nearly 12,000 MW by 2030.

• Increasing wind power capacity from about 330 MW to 1,000 MW by 2030.

She also highlighted that the Carpathian Basin, particularly Hungary, is among the most vulnerable regions in Europe regarding expected extreme temperatures.

According to her, there is a trend towards an average temperature increase of 3–4 °C, leading to a significant rise in heat waves.

To note, this November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. 198 countries are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel