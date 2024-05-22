Spanish World2Fly to launch flights to Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 22. Spanish World2Fly airline will connect Madrid with Uzbekistan's Tashkent and Urgench by charter flights, Trend reports.

According to Uzbekistan Airports, the first Madrid - Tashkent passenger flight is scheduled for May 23, 2024.

It is planned that flights on the Madrid - Tashkent - Madrid and Madrid - Urgench - Madrid routes will be operated once every two weeks. The charter flights will operate until the end of June and will resume again from September to October 2024.

The flights will be performed by Airbus A330-300 aircraft.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s Qanot Sharq private passenger airline started operating flights between Uzbekistan’s Tashkent and Spain’s Madrid on March 9, 2024.

Flights between the capitals are operated once a week on Saturdays on an Airbus A321neo aircraft.

Moreover, a total of 455 people visited Uzbekistan for tourism purposes in January 2024.