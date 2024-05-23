Tajikistan launches regular flights to Georgia's capital

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 23. Tajikistan’s Somon Air national air carrier has launched regular flights from Dushanbe to Georgia's Tbilisi, Trend reports.

According to the airline, the first flight took place on May 22. These flights will be scheduled once a week, on Wednesdays.

The departure time from Dushanbe is 09:00 AM (GMT+6), and the return flight from Tbilisi departs at 12:40 PM (GMT+4). All flights will be operated using Boeing 737-800 and Boeing 737-900 aircraft.

This new route marks the first time a direct flight has been available between Dushanbe and Tbilisi. Currently, Somon Air operates flights from Tajikistan to various international destinations, including Germany, the UAE, Turkey, China, India, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. The airline's fleet includes Boeing 737-800 and Boeing 737-900 aircraft.