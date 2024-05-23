Tajikistan possesses influential digital transformation drivers - StrategEast (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Tajikistan has significant drivers of digital transformation, president of StrategEast Anatoly Motkin told Trend.

"IT industry development is politically motivated in Tajikistan. A crucial AI development strategy has been approved by the nation. Tajikistan has major digital transformation drivers," he emphasized.

Motkin mentioned that startups are operating in the country through zypl.ai, the State Business Incubator of Tajikistan, as well as the recently launched IT skills training platform Techno HUB Dushanbe.

He believes Tajikistan must do more to catch up with neighboring countries in digital transformation. Political will, international financial and development agency backing, and academic growth, particularly in mathematics, physics, and chemistry, are needed.

"In Tajikistan, young people are motivated but require support. StrategEast invites Tajikistan IT experts to international IT events and programs and has quarterly donor meetings in Dushanbe to explore how we can help the republic expand its IT industry. March saw the first gathering. According to its findings, all Tajikistani donors want to expand the IT sector as the best way to generate new chances for brilliant youth," StrategEast's president added.

To note, StrategEast is a leading non-profit organization working on the development of Eurasia's digital economy in cooperation with international financial institutions, development agencies, global technology companies, and governments of Eurasian countries. It has offices in the US, Ukraine, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel