Azerbaijan Archery Federation elects its new president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. An extraordinary general meeting was called by the Azerbaijan Archery Federation to select new top management, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

Azerbaijan's national hymn opened the meeting in the Ministry of Youth and Sports' administrative building.

First, Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov welcomed the participants and wished them success.

Next, Federation President Shahin Movsumov spoke about his 16 years of service to the sport.

The Azerbaijan Archery Federation then held a leadership election. Anar Guliyev, chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, was elected Federation president.

While outlining the future of the Federation, Guliyev thanked everyone for having faith in him.

