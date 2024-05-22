President of Tajikistan to participate in farewell ceremony for President Raisi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has embarked on a visit to Tehran, Iran, Trend reports.

He is expected to attend the farewell ceremony and express condolences over the death of President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi.

President Rahmon is accompanied on this visit by the Foreign Minister, the President’s Advisor on Foreign Affairs, and other officials.

On May 19, a helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi made a hard landing on its way from Hudafarin to Tabriz.

On May 20, Iran announced the death of nine people as a result of the helicopter crash.

Along with the President of Iran, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Representative of the Supreme Leader of Iran in Tabriz and the imam of the mosque in Tabriz, Muhammad Ali Ali Hashemi, the governor of East Azerbaijan Province, Malik Rahmati, members of the security service of the Iranian President, an Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) employee were on board.