Azerbaijani Army servicemen join training in Türkiye (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. A group of servicemen from the Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units is taking part in courses held in Izmir, Türkiye, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Sappers studied the features of modern engineering equipment and improved their practical skills in reconnaissance, detection, and neutralization of mines, unexploded ordnance using mine detectors, methods of detonation and burning, as well as other activities, following the safety measures of improvised explosives.

The courses are focused on increasing professionalism and improving the skills of combat training of servicemen on engineering support, as well as their capabilities in the effective use of modern engineering equipment and devices.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel