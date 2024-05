Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the appointment of the head of the military affairs department of the Presidential Administration, Trend reports.

Farid Seyidov was appointed to this position.

To note, by decree of December 9, 2023, the head of the military affairs department of the Presidential Administration, Maharram Aliyev, was relieved of his post and appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Belarus.