Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan moot prospects for further dev't of inter-parliamentary co-op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 22. Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan discussed prospects for further development of inter-parliamentary cooperation, Trend reports.

According to the official source, these issues were discussed during the meeting of the Speaker of the Parliament of Turkmenistan, Dunyagozel Gulmanova, with the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Turkmenistan Azizbek Madmarov.

During the meeting, the parties stressed that the deepening of bilateral parliamentary ties will contribute to strengthening Turkmen-Kyrgyz relations in general.

Furthermore, they also noted the importance of maintaining interstate cooperation through parliamentary diplomacy, which will enhance bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

Meanwhile, the development of parliamentary cooperation between Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan includes the exchange of experience and information on the legislative process, the creation of inter-parliamentary committees to work on specific aspects of cooperation, as well as regular meetings and the exchange of delegations to deepen mutual understanding and strengthen trust between the countries.