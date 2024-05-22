U.S. policy towards Trans-Caspian Region - key element of its policies for entire Central Asia - John Mark Pommersheim

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. U.S. government policy towards the Trans-Caspian Region is a key element of its policies for the entire Central Asian region, said Ambassador John Mark Pommersheim, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Central Asia, during the 8th Trans-Caspian Forum hosted by the Caspian Policy Center (CPC) in Washington, D.C., Trend reports.

“It spans more than 30 years and $30 billion in U,S, contributions to support development in Central Asia, across the wide and diverse geography and cultures that make up this amazing region,” he said.

Ambassador Pommersheim recognized increased U.S. engagement with Central Asian leaders over the past two years, which has been at a higher level than at any time in the past 30-plus years of the Central Asian states’ independence.

“Our cooperation has reached a new high over the past year,” said Pommersheim. “The United Nations General Assembly New York Declaration issued by the C5+1 presidents [all five Central Asian presidents plus U.S. President Biden] is serving as a catalyst for our partnership with the region both in the C5+1 format and also bilaterally.”

Deputy Assistant Secretary Pommersheim continued, “We have an opportunity for the U.S. government to leverage enhance coordination among our international partners, including for the G7 and other like-minded partners working in Central Asia, to share this common goal of advancing regional connectivity and economic resilience in Central Asia and the South Caucasus.”