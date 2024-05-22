Armenia interested in negotiations with Azerbaijan - Speaker of Parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Armenia is interested in negotiations with Azerbaijan, Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan said at a joint press conference with the President of the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg, Claude Wiseler, Trend reports.

Simonyan noted that dialogue within the framework of the peace agreement negotiations continues.

The Armenian Parliament Speaker also touched upon the issue of opening communications in the region.

“We attach great importance to the idea of opening all communications, which is reflected in the November 9, 2020 statement. Armenia continues to work in this direction,” he added.

