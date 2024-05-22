Azerbaijan's Baku sees construction of unique pedestrian bridge (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Within the Baku White City road infrastructure reconstruction project, an elevated pedestrian bridge, featuring modern architectural style and metal structures, is being built over November 8 avenue to connect Fountain Square Park and Seaside National Park, Trend reports via the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (AAY).

The single-span pedestrian bridge will reach 230 meters and features a metal girder span structure, with one pylon suspended from the support by cables.

Designed in collaboration with local engineers, the bridge was built by Germany's global engineering consultancy Werner Sobek, with architectural solutions provided by the full-service architecture design network giant Dutch UNStudio.

The landscape design of this one-of-a-kind bridge is to turn pedestrian traffic into a pleasant stroll, while pedestrian safety features such as attractive lighting, wide pathways for easy movement, and an appealing environment are also included in the design.

