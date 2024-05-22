Private sector engagement key to boosting Middle Corridor’s efficiency - Ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. To improve the efficiency of the Middle Corridor, it is necessary to engage with private companies in order to minimize risks and costs, said Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to the United States Khazar Ibrahim, during the 8th Trans-Caspian Forum hosted by the Caspian Policy Center (CPC) in Washington, D.C., Trend reports.

“Through organizations such as the Organization of Turkic States, by working on issues such as customs fees and regulations, relations among the states and all cooperation with their partners are becoming much smoother,” he said.

Khazar Ibrahim pointed out that Azerbaijan is also working to greatly expand its renewable energy capacity by constructing new transmission cables and new energy generation facilities.

“The Caspian-EU green energy corridor proposed by Azerbaijan also serves as part of the Middle Corridor, through which not just goods, but energy and technology can also be transferred,” Ibrahaim stated.

The Ambassador additionally discussed cooperation with Georgia, Romania, and Hungary on the Black Sea Submarine Cable. “We need to also multiply the number of partners and friends, and I hope that the US will remain as one of the most important and steadfast friends in this endeavor,” Ambassador Ibrahim explained.