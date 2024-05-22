OPEC offers Azerbaijan full support in hosting COP29 - SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. OPEC offers Azerbaijan full support in hosting COP29 in the months ahead, said OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais, Trend reports.

He made the remark as he addressed the High-Level Dialogue ahead of COP29 held today at the OPEC headquarters in Vienna.

OPEC secretary general stressed that the OPEC-Azerbaijan relations are witnessing a "golden era" and pointed out that the strength of these ties is evident through the ongoing cooperation under the Declaration of Cooperation and the Charter of Cooperation.

Haitham Al Ghais also praised Azerbaijan’s adoption of an inclusive approach to COP that ensures that all views, including those of the oil industry, are heard, noting that this constructive approach is in harmony with the perspective of OPEC and its Member Countries.

"We found it extremely heartening when Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, articulated our commonly held beliefs on the oil industry when he described oil and gas as 'gifts from God'," he said.

The dialogue, co-chaired by Mukhtar Babayev, Minister for Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan and COP29 President-Designate and Haitham Al Ghais, OPEC Secretary General, brought together high-ranking officials from OPEC and non-OPEC countries participating in the Charter of Cooperation (CoC) and provided a unique opportunity for both sides to engage in a constructive and inclusive dialogue.