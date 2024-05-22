Iran's Tehran holds farewell ceremony for country's president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. A farewell ceremony for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other officials of the country who died in a helicopter crash has begun in Tehran with the participation of foreign officials, Trend reports.

Approximately 60 delegations are taking part in the farewell ceremony.

The delegations are headed by heads of state, prime ministers, foreign ministers, and other officials.

To note, on May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor-General Malek Rahmati crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz.

The Iranian President and the entire accompanying delegation were confirmed dead.

