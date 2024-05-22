Azerbaijani PM, FM to attend memorial ceremony for Iranian president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, following the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, will visit Iran to attend a memorial ceremony for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdullahian, and other accompanying officials who tragically died in a helicopter crash, a source in the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

According to the source, the ceremony will take place in Tehran.

The Azerbaijani delegation also includes members of the Azerbaijani parliament's working group on Azerbaijani-Iranian inter-parliamentary relations and other officials.

To note, on May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor-General Malek Rahmati crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz.

Following the crash, communication with the helicopter crew was established twice, but it was subsequently lost.

The Iranian President and the entire accompanying delegation were confirmed dead.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel