Charting the course: Azerbaijan and Tajikistan's roadmap to enhanced partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. With their expanding economies, rising populations, and geopolitical potential, Central Asia and Azerbaijan together form a historically and culturally unified region of strategic importance in global politics. Over the past year, relations between Azerbaijan and the Central Asian countries have reached an entirely new level. This progress is driven by numerous visits by heads of state, signed deals, and the implementation of specific agreements. Truly, the cooperation between our country and Central Asian partners is something to envy.

Azerbaijan highly values building robust ties with Tajikistan. Over the past 30 years, these two nations have solidified their relationship, creating a favorable environment for addressing mutual concerns and actively participating in global affairs. With a shared history, culture, friendly relations, and common values and traditions, Tajikistan and Azerbaijan have a strong bond that spans centuries.

Currently, Tajikistan and Azerbaijan are working together on numerous economic projects, covering sectors such as energy, oil, and aluminum. Key areas of economic collaboration between the two countries include metallurgy, agriculture, energy, light industry, transportation, telecommunications, and finance.

Of course, despite the strong political ties between the two countries, there's still untapped potential in their economic relationship. For instance, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan in 2023 totaled $6.1 million - up 2.98 percent year-on-year ($5.9 million in 2022). However, in January-March 2024, the trade turnover between the two countries exceeded $1.4 billion, which is already 40 percent higher than the same period of 2023 ($1.03 billion).

As of today, the foundation for bilateral cooperation is comprised of nearly 80 agreements governing various areas of collaboration. In May of this year alone, the two countries inked 15 additional deals during the Azerbaijan-Tajikistan business forum in Baku. The majority of these agreements focused on enhancing industrial cooperation between Baku and Dushanbe.

Azerbaijan is already set to invest in the reconstruction of an aluminum plant in Tajikistan. As per the agreement, Azerbaijan will assist in raising capital for the overhaul of the Tajik Aluminum Company (TALCO). Tajikistan will import aluminum, cryolite, and aluminum fluoride from Azerbaijan, while alumina will be exported from Azerbaijan to Tajikistan.

Undoubtedly, one of the key areas for potential cooperation between the two countries is the transportation sector. High-level negotiations frequently highlight the importance of enhancing logistical connectivity and integrating Tajikistan's railways and highways into the Middle Corridor transportation network. Tajikistan's leadership has indicated that Dushanbe is eager to make use of Azerbaijan's efficient transit infrastructure and boost the volume of freight transported.

Moreover, Baku and Dushanbe have strengthened their relationship through another platform – the UN's Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA). During SPECA Week in Baku at the end of November 2023, the countries discussed various agenda items, including progress toward sustainable development goals, cooperation in the transport and energy sectors, and much more.

Of course, the full development of relations can't happen without fostering connections between people. Azerbaijan is particularly attractive to tourists from Central Asia, especially Tajikistan. On May 30, 2023, the Azerbaijani airline Buta Airways launched a regular flight route between Baku and Dushanbe. An additional flight between the cities is also expected to be introduced this year. Undoubtedly, the establishment of direct flights between Dushanbe and Baku will give a significant boost to the further development and expansion of trade, investment, tourism, cultural, and humanitarian ties.

Without a doubt, President Emomali Rahmon's upcoming visit to Azerbaijan will further boost bilateral cooperation and reaffirm the political commitment to strengthening ties between the entire Central Asian region and Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan is actively seeking to establish new avenues of cooperation and strengthen existing relationships. The enduring ties with Central Asian nations are a direct result of President Ilham Aliyev's strategic leadership. Azerbaijan has cultivated strong partnerships within this region and remains dedicated to furthering these connections for the mutual benefit.