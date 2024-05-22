СOP29 to discuss several priority issues - UN official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. СOP29 will discuss four priority issues, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva said at an International Workshop themed "Opportunities and Challenges for Climate Action. European and regional perspectives" held at ADA University in Baku on May 22, Trend reports.

“There are four major priority topics on which the parties will have to decide and make decisions at COP29,” she emphasized.

According to her, firstly, these are nationally determined contributions (NDCs); secondly, an agreement on coal imports; and thirdly, efforts to finalize an agreement under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

"The fourth area will be to highlight the importance of shared accountability, responsibility, and transparency. Countries are expected to adopt a transparency report for the first time, which is published every two years," she added.

To note, this November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

