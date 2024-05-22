Int'l Biodiversity Day sees Azerbaijan Fish Farm let sturgeon fry into Caspian Sea (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Azerbaijan Fish Farm MMC has released 50,000 sturgeon fry into the Caspian Sea to mark the International Day for Biological Diversity, Trend reports.

Since 2001, May 22 has been the International Day for Biological Diversity to raise awareness of the extinction of many plant and animal species and urge their protection and restoration. UN General Assembly-established yearly event calls for worldwide cooperation to address serious environmental issues.

On May 22, 2024, LU-MUN Holding's subsidiary, Azerbaijan Fish Farm MMC, organized a significant event at the Kura River Sturgeon Production and Experimental Farm in the Neftchala district to mark the International Day for Biological Diversity.

As part of the event, 50,000 sturgeon fry were released into the Caspian Sea. This effort represents a significant contribution by the company to preserving the biodiversity of the Caspian Sea's endemic species. Azerbaijan Fish Farm has committed to restoring and conserving sturgeon populations, which are crucial for maintaining the ecological balance of the Caspian Sea.

The event was attended by over a hundred distinguished guests, including representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), experts from fish farming enterprises, and high-ranking officials. Foreign guests and embassy officials were also present, highlighting the importance of such programs for corporate environmental responsibility.

In line with global commitments to combat climate change, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has declared 2024 the "Green World Solidarity Year," reaffirming the country's dedication to environmental protection. LU-MUN Holding Chairman of the Management Board Rufat Tabasaransky and Azerbaijan Fish Farm CEO Mammad Nazaraliyev highlighted this in their speeches, emphasizing the significance of the upcoming COP29 conference and the prioritization of environmental issues.

The company's proactive biodiversity conservation strategy sets a regional example for environmental management. Azerbaijan Fish Farm's commitment to environmental protection and sustainable development was highlighted by the historic International Day for Biological Diversity event, which highlighted the need for collective action to restore Caspian Sea sturgeon stocks.

The event's main partners included Azerbaijan Poultry Company LLC, which produces chicken products under the Marcan brand, along with FAO, AzPol, and Ukrayna Ticaret Evi.

Azerbaijan Fish Farm MMC promotes eco-friendly aquaculture. The Baku Caviar brand breeds sturgeon and produces caviar to conserve the Caspian Sea's ecology while serving worldwide demand.

