Azerbaijan amends list of highest military rank positions in internal troops of Ministry of Internal Affairs - decree

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. An amendment has been made to the “List of positions of the highest military rank in the internal troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan”, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a corresponding decree.

According to the decree, a change was approved in the “List of positions of the highest military rank in the internal troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan”, approved by Decree No. 1148 of the President of Azerbaijan dated October 11, 2010 (Collection of Legislation of Azerbaijan, 2010, No. 10, Article 881 (Vol. I)).