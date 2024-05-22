BSTDB Board of Governors decides to raise capital base

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The Board of Governors of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) has completed the subscription process for the Bank’s second capital increase during a special meeting held in Ankara, Türkiye, Trend reports via the BSTDB.

Following the successful full subscription and allocation of the offering to its shareholders, BSTDB’s capital base has been raised by 35 percent, reaching €3.10 billion.

This capital increase will enhance BSTDB's financial capacity, enabling the Bank to offer a broader range of financing instruments to address critical regional challenges, thereby driving further growth and prosperity in Black Sea member countries.

The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) is an international financial institution established by Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, Romania, Russia, Türkiye, and Ukraine. The BSTDB headquarters are in Thessaloniki, Greece. BSTDB supports economic development and regional cooperation by providing loans, credit lines, equity, and guarantees for projects and trade financing in the public and private sectors in its member countries.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn