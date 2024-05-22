Turkish delegation visits Alley of Honour, Martyrs’ Lane and Turkish Martyrdom Monument in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Turkish delegation led by the Chairman of the National Commission for Education, Culture, Youth and Sports of the Grand National Assembly Mahmut Ozer has paid respect to the memory of Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, architect, and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, in the Alley of Honor and laid a wreath at his tomb, Trend reports.

Then the delegation paid homage at the Alley of Martyrs, placing a wreath at the Eternal Flame Monument to honor the heroes who gave their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity.

The guests, while taking in the panoramic view of the capital from Baku's highest point, received insights into the history of the Alley of Martyrs and the ongoing urban development and construction projects in the city.

Additionally, the delegation visited the Baku Turkish Martyrs' Memorial and honored the blessed memory of the heroic and selfless Turkish soldiers resting here, who gave their lives in the name of the independence of Azerbaijan, a wreath and flowers were laid at the obelisk, reflecting the eternity and inviolability of the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood, prayers were read for the repose of their souls.

Ozer left an entry in the Memory Book of the memorial to Turkish soldiers.

