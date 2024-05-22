Tunisian president visits Iran for first time

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Tunisian President Kais Saied visited Iran for the first time as head of state after the Islamic Revolution in the country, who will attend the farewell ceremony for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions who died in a helicopter crash, Trend reports.

To note, on May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor-General Malek Rahmati crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz.

All members of the accompanying delegation, including the Iranian president, were pronounced dead.

