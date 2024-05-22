Azerbaijan initiates creation of “Made in Turan” brand

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Azerbaijan initiated the creation of the “Made in Turan” brand in Kazakhstan, uniting trademarks of the Turkic world, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Franchising Association Jamid Movsumov told Trend.

He noted that the creation of the brand implies a transition to unified labeling of products manufactured by the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member countries.

“The introduction of the 'Made in Turan' brand signifies a significant step forward for brands across the Turkic world, promising increased trade turnover and stronger economic ties between countries. This branding initiative is poised to elevate brands from Turkic states to global prominence through special incentives, fostering steady progress and boosting trade within the region. Ultimately, the 'Made in Turan' brand will enhance the international recognition of the Turkic world as a formidable economic entity. Additionally, we are planning to establish trade houses under the brand to further support this initiative,” he said.

To note, cooperation among member countries of OTS, home to over 200 million people, is expanding across various sectors, including political, economic, trade, cultural, transport, energy, agriculture, tourism, security, and defense industries.

Situated along the historical Silk Road, Turkic world countries play a pivotal role in the increasing trade between East and West, with daily trade turnover between China and European nations exceeding $1 billion. This strategic location positions the OTS to emerge as a significant economic force in the region, reflected in the total trade turnover of member countries reaching $536 billion in the global economy.

The OTS member countries are strategically located along the Middle Corridor route, which holds both global and regional strategic importance.

With a combined gross domestic product (GDP) of $1.5 trillion and a trade turnover of $1.2 trillion, OTS member countries contribute 2.4 percent to the world trade turnover.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel