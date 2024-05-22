Azerbaijan announces start date of ticket sales for final of National Football Cup

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The start date of ticket sales for the final match of the Azerbaijan Cup has become known, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

Tickets for the match Qarabag - Zira will go on sale starting on May 25 at the ticket offices of “Liv Bona Dea Arena” and the Republican Stadium named after Tofig Bahramov.

Tickets cost 5, 10, 15, and 50 manat depending on the seat.

To note, the match, which will be held on June 2, will start at 20:00 (local time).

