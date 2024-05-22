Western Azerbaijan Community slams Luxembourg's Chamber of Deputies president's recital

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The Western Azerbaijan Community has refuted Claude Wiseler's, President of Luxembourg's Chamber of Deputies, statement attempting to accuse Azerbaijan of “ethnic cleansing” and “demanding the release” of those involved in war crimes, crimes against humanity, and terrorism, Trend reports, referring to the community's statement.

During a May 22 session of the Armenian parliament, Wiseler delivered a biased statement expressing sympathy for Armenians who voluntarily departed Karabakh and urged Azerbaijan to submit a list of specific "missing" individuals.

The community notes that, in fact, the policy of ethnic cleansing was implemented by Armenia. The country, which occupied Azerbaijani territories for 30 years, forcibly displaced over 300,000 Azerbaijanis from their homes between 1987 and 1991. Yet, the fate of over 4,000 missing Azerbaijanis from the First Karabakh War remains unknown.

"All of this suggests that Claude Wiseler discriminates against Azerbaijan. Given recent attempts to normalize Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, including border delimitation, such harmful and improper interference by external parties is unacceptable. The group wants Wiseler to be fair and restore over 300,000 Western Azerbaijanis to their native homeland," the statement emphasizes.

