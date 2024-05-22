Azerbaijan detains armed man with hidden ammunition in Khankendi (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Azerbaijani police officers have detained Amrah Khagverdiyev, a resident of the Khojavand district and an assistant foreman at a construction company, as a suspect, a source in the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

During the detainee's personal search, a Makarov pistol with eight rounds in the magazine and an additional 16 rounds were revealed and seized.

"In the suspect's house, three bayonets were discovered and seized, along with an AK-74 automatic rifle, six magazines, and 273 rounds of various calibers, which were hidden at individual buildings in the city.

A criminal case has been launched by the city police department under the article of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan for the illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, or carrying of firearms, their components, ammunition, explosives, and devices.

The investigation continues," the source added.

