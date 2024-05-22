France tops list of Europe's most dangerous countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. At the top of the list of Europe's most dangerous countries to live in is France, Trend reports, referring to the statistics provided by the General Delegate at the Institute of Justice Pierre-Marie Sève.

At the moment, the crime index in France is at a staggering 55.3 percent.

"Residents consider this country more hazardous as it rises in rank. This indicates a nation's security and how its residents view safety within its borders," he remarked.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel