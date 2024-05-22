COP29 stands as top global event to combat climate change - Hungarian ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. COP29 is one of the most important global events on combating climate change, Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Tamás Torma said at an international seminar themed "Opportunities and Challenges for Climate Action. European and regional perspectives" held at ADA University in Baku on May 22, Trend reports.

“The COP29 conference, which is one of the most global events on combating climate change, will be held in Azerbaijan in November,” he emphasized.

According to him, relations between Hungary and Azerbaijan are characterized by a wide variety of interactions based on international respect and understanding.

He also mentioned that relations with Hungary are the basis for further and near-term cooperation between Europe and Azerbaijan.

To note, this November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. 198 countries are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

