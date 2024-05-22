OPEC to host high-level dialogue ahead of COP29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. OPEC Secretariat will host a high-level dialogue ahead of COP29, Trend reports.

"OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais warmly welcomes Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan and COP29 President Designate to the OPEC Secretariat in Vienna, in a historical and first-ever visit by the COP Presidency to OPEC," the bloc's post on X reads.

As such, the dialogue, co-chaired by Minister Babayev and Haitham Al Ghais, will bring together high-ranking officials from OPEC and non-OPEC countries participating in the Charter of Cooperation (CoC), providing a unique opportunity for all delegates to actively engage with the COP Presidency in a constructive and inclusive dialogue.

Azerbaijan will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in November this year. The decision was made at the plenary meeting of COP28 held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Within two weeks, Baku, having become the center of the world, will host about 70,000–80,000 foreign guests.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Rio Earth Summit in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for Conference of Parties, which is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The parties to the convention are 198 countries. Unless the parties have decided otherwise, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.