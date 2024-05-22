Kazakhstan reveals volume of coal production in 2023

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 22. Kazakhstan produced 112.7 million tons of coal in 2023, said Minister of Industry and Construction Kanat Sharlapaev during a government meeting, Trend reports.

"Thus, at the end of 2023, 112.7 million tons of coal were produced, of which 9 million tons were shipped to the population and for municipal needs, 65.9 million tons to energy and heat-producing enterprises, and about 6 million tons to industrial enterprises; coal exports amounted to 31.2 million tons," the minister said.

As Sharlapaev noted, according to the demand plan, solid fuel was supplied to the regions in full.

"The successful conduct of the heating season and its completion were facilitated by the operational measures taken by the participants of the republican headquarters to provide coal: extension of the order banning the export of coal by road; suppression of the outflow of social coal," he said.

Sharlapaev pointed out that the Ministry continues to work on the uniform distribution of coal on a regional basis and direct access among regional coal operators to eliminate unproductive intermediaries and stabilize the final cost to consumers.

"In order to prepare for the upcoming heating season, the Ministry has developed an action plan to provide coal to budgetary organizations and the population," he added.

To note, in terms of coal reserves, Kazakhstan is among the top ten leading countries, second only to China, the USA, Russia, Australia, India, South Africa, and Ukraine.

The state balance takes into account reserves at 49 deposits, which amount to 33.6 billion tons, including bituminous coal (21.5 billion tons) and brown coal (12.1 billion tons).