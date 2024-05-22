Food distribution to Gaza Strip residents suspended due to security reasons

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) announced a temporary suspension of food distribution to residents of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, the agency wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

"Food distribution has been suspended due to lack of supplies and security concerns," the statement said.

It was noted that out of the agency's 24 medical centers, only 7 remain open. Due to the closure of the Kerem Shalom and Rafah checkpoints, agency staff have not received medications for the past 10 days.