US significantly invests in transport development - deputy secretary

LEIPZIG, Germany, May 22. The US infrastructure investment totals $1.2 trillion, with a large chunk going to sustainable transport, the country's Deputy Secretary of Transportation Polly Trottenberg said during the annual Summit of the International Transport Forum themed "Greening Transport: Keeping Focus in Times of Crisis" in Leipzig on May 22, Trend reports.

"We're highlighting unprecedented transit and rail communication investments, which the US has rarely made, virtually at Europe and Asia's levels. A countrywide network of electric vehicle charging stations is being built to address land use and decarbonize transportation," she pointed out.

Trottenberg says this is a comprehensive approach. The US collaborates with state and municipal governments and implements several private sector ideas. This is a major US transportation policy shift.

"A bipartisan infrastructure measure has been passed for three years, and we are seeing results. We hope to show our nation and political system that this money will improve American transportation," she concluded.

To note, the International Transport Forum Summit is the largest gathering of transport ministers worldwide and the leading global transport policy event. This year's summit, chaired by Lithuania, with Chile and Azerbaijan serving as first and second vice presidents, respectively, is scheduled to take place from May 22 through 24 in Leipzig.

Considering climate, health, and geopolitical concerns, the 2024 summit aims to examine the transport sector's role in environmental sustainability. We must prioritize carbon dioxide emission reduction because transportation accounts for 30 percent of global CO2 emissions and climate change is causing extreme weather.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel