21 polling stations abroad complete work, voting is still going on in 27 - Kyrgyz MFA

As of 8 p.m. Bishkek time, a total voter turnout abroad made 10 thousand 121 Kyrgyz citizens, the press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

14 polling stations established on the territory of the Kyrgyz Embassy in Russia in the cities of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Vladivostok, Yakutsk, Irkutsk, Krasnoyarsk, as well as in the Kyrgyz Embassies in Japan, Korea, China, Malaysia, India, Kazakhstan, in the Consulates General in Guangzhou, Novosibirsk, Almaty completed their work as at 8 p.m. Bishkek time.

According to the Kyrgyz MFA, 21 polling stations abroad had closed by 9 p.m. Bishkek time. At the moment, the voting is taking place at 27 polling stations, including ones established on the territory of the Kyrgyz Embassies in the UK and the USA.

The polling station on the territory of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the UK will close at 2:00 a.m. Bishkek time on Jan. 11.

The polling station formed on the territory of the Kyrgyz Embassy in the USA will be the last to finish voting on Jan. 11 at 7:00 a.m.

"Accordingly, preliminary information on the results of voting in the diplomatic missions may be received on Jan. 11 at 8:00 a.m. Bishkek time. The electoral process in all PECs abroad is held within the legislation and observance of all epidemiological norms, no violations are observed," the report says.